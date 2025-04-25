Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,300 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Spotify Technology Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $605.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $571.43 and a 200-day moving average of $504.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.73 and a beta of 1.75. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $271.65 and a fifty-two week high of $652.63.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
