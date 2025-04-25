Oberweis Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,300 Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $605.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $571.43 and a 200-day moving average of $504.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.73 and a beta of 1.75. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $271.65 and a fifty-two week high of $652.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price (up from $473.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $550.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPOT

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.