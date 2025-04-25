NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Department of Treasury

State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lessened its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 901 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury’s holdings in NVR were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVR by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in NVR by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 20 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NVR Trading Up 1.3 %
NVR opened at $7,172.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7,203.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8,155.40. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6,562.85 and a 12 month high of $9,964.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NVR from $8,900.00 to $7,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,023.33.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,515.60, for a total transaction of $1,074,730.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,891,380. This represents a 11.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.
NVR Company Profile
NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.
