North Reef Capital Management LP Sells 331,425 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

North Reef Capital Management LP reduced its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 198,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 331,425 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,383,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,116,000 after acquiring an additional 32,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,991,000 after purchasing an additional 17,477 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after purchasing an additional 32,127 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,959,000 after buying an additional 89,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,642,000 after buying an additional 30,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HTH. Raymond James raised shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Hilltop from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Hilltop Stock Performance

NYSE:HTH opened at $29.28 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $35.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

