North Reef Capital Management LP Acquires 705,000 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

North Reef Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,940,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 705,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners accounts for about 10.0% of North Reef Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. North Reef Capital Management LP owned about 2.51% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $221,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Glenda Baskin Glover sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $304,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,711.65. This trade represents a 23.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Ingram sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $5,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,185,361.50. This trade represents a 49.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,350 shares of company stock worth $11,421,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNFP. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 2.5 %

PNFP opened at $100.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.94. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $73.62 and a one year high of $131.91.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $475.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.11 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

