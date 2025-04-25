New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Has $5.27 Million Position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,728 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC owned about 1.07% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $5,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 186,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 59,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 557.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of EWS stock opened at $24.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $826.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.63.

About iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

