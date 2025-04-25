Nebula Research & Development LLC Takes Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,463 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,000. Generac makes up about 0.4% of Nebula Research & Development LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Generac by 391.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Stock Up 3.4 %

GNRC stock opened at $113.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.50 and a 12 month high of $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.16.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.40.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

