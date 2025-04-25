Nebula Research & Development LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 811.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,918 shares during the quarter. DoorDash makes up 0.4% of Nebula Research & Development LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in DoorDash by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $8,228,746.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,424.85. This represents a 71.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 15,198 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total transaction of $3,102,063.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 351,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,840,596.70. The trade was a 4.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,086 shares of company stock worth $26,430,884. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on DASH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DoorDash from $245.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DoorDash from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.88.

DoorDash Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DASH opened at $187.22 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.32 and a twelve month high of $215.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.44. The firm has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a PE ratio of 693.41 and a beta of 1.69.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

