Natixis Acquires New Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Capital World Investors raised its position in Twilio by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 583,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,051,000 after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Twilio by 725.7% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 23,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $93.54 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of -146.16, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Activity at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,134 shares in the company, valued at $28,297,447.92. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 7,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $721,401.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,936,243.20. The trade was a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,149 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $91.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Twilio from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Twilio from $105.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.30.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

