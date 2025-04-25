National Bank Financial Estimates B2Gold FY2025 Earnings

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

BTO has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cormark upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.93.

B2Gold stock opened at C$4.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of C$4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.32%.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Eduard Bartz sold 27,862 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total transaction of C$108,383.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$62.24. The trade was a 99.94 % decrease in their position. Also, Senior Officer William Lytle sold 54,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total transaction of C$208,138.70. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 535,145 shares of company stock worth $2,191,177. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

