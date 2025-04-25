National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:AEM FY2025 Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – National Bank Financial increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.11. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2026 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on AEM. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$138.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE AEM opened at C$165.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$150.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$130.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$86.66 and a one year high of C$175.33.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.24%.

Insider Activity at Agnico Eagle Mines

In related news, Senior Officer Dominique Girard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$148.32, for a total transaction of C$1,483,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.55, for a total transaction of C$933,300.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,625 shares of company stock worth $3,958,905. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.