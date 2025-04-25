Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $427.85 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.98 and a twelve month high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $422.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.58. The company has a market capitalization of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 47.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $515.25.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

