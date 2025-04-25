MML Investors Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 94,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,371,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 204.2% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,890,000 after purchasing an additional 147,983 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,285,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,446,000 after buying an additional 116,554 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $132.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.70 and a 200 day moving average of $135.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 201.43% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kimberly-Clark

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,420. This trade represents a 49.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.