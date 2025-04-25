MML Investors Services LLC Has $5.93 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,277,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 734,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,526,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $102.07 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $91.80 and a 12-month high of $115.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.12. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.96.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

