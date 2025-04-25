MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BERZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 114,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 143,124 shares.The stock last traded at $13.05 and had previously closed at $15.20.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43 and a beta of -4.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07.

About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (BERZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BERZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

