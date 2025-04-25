MGO One Seven LLC Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,484,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in General Mills by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,803,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,414 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,708,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,232 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 3,504.8% during the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 2,164,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,353 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,630,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $56.36 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.51.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,635.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,967,490. This trade represents a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on General Mills from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

