MGO One Seven LLC Buys 4,105 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 606,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,995,000 after purchasing an additional 110,786 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,221,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 364.6% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 109,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $119,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,635.67. This represents a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,865,612.10. This represents a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $108.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.29 and a 200-day moving average of $100.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $111.00.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.06). WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.8975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 73.91%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

