MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 5,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,703,000 after buying an additional 248,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 703,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,548,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.29.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $76.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.71. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. Equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

