Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 36,303 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 19,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 51,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $84.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.29. The stock has a market cap of $108.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $96.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 85.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

