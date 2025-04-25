Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Holdings Decreased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,792 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $11,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 86 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock opened at $270.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $423.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.07.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.28.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

