LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by HMI Capital Management L.P.

HMI Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291,300 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial accounts for 6.6% of HMI Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. HMI Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.54% of LPL Financial worth $131,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,795,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,004,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in LPL Financial by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 165,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,969,000 after acquiring an additional 42,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,660,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,757,000 after acquiring an additional 57,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $315.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $328.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.19 and a 52-week high of $384.04. The company has a market capitalization of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 49.41%. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $414.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $397.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.83.

In related news, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $402,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,838.75. This represents a 21.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 4,588 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.07, for a total transaction of $1,652,001.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,954,837.66. This trade represents a 21.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,465 shares of company stock valued at $12,562,070 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

