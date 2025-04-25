Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Boosts Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 554,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,455 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.27% of Carvana worth $112,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $367,848.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,387,059.20. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 28,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.85, for a total value of $8,209,694.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,536,023.70. This trade represents a 11.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,810 shares of company stock worth $69,243,820. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $234.67 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $71.39 and a 12-month high of $292.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.47 and a beta of 3.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.22.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVNA. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Carvana from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.88.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

