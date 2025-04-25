Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $110.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $125.00.

LOGI has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Logitech International from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Logitech International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $77.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.27 and a 200-day moving average of $86.22. Logitech International has a one year low of $64.73 and a one year high of $105.65.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 30.53%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total transaction of $28,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,816.80. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,445,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $448,409,000 after buying an additional 414,236 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,872,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,478 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Logitech International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,148,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,610,000 after purchasing an additional 85,278 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Logitech International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,598,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,127,000 after buying an additional 146,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Logitech International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,273,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,254,000 after buying an additional 266,167 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

