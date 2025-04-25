LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LG Display Stock Performance

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $2.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28. LG Display has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $4.86. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.28.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.67). LG Display had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 29.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that LG Display will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LG Display

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in LG Display by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 23,782 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of LG Display by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in LG Display by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 87,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

