Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,250,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,696,000 after purchasing an additional 397,492 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,271,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,110,000 after buying an additional 589,553 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 26,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Lennar from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lennar from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.07.

Lennar Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $109.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $187.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

