Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 485.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,258,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,944,000 after purchasing an additional 216,617 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,130,000 after purchasing an additional 138,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 109,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $639,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. This represents a 7.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,890 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $197,358.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,635.87. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

LSCC opened at $49.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $78.85.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LSCC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.69.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

