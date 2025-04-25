Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) is Arnhold LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Arnhold LLC decreased its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,099 shares during the period. Kyndryl makes up approximately 3.0% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Arnhold LLC owned about 0.38% of Kyndryl worth $30,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kyndryl by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Kyndryl by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KD opened at $31.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17.

In other news, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $1,177,825.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 132,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,594.94. This represents a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $2,374,456.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,374.37. The trade was a 55.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Kyndryl from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

