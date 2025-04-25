Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 370.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,359,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,219,964 shares during the quarter. PACCAR makes up about 1.8% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $557,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 158,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 46,616 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 489,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,959,000 after purchasing an additional 145,800 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 791,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,379,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,129.15. The trade was a 26.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $11,565,536.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,717.80. This represents a 62.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCAR. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Melius Research set a $120.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $121.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCAR

PACCAR Trading Up 4.0 %

PCAR opened at $92.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.43. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $85.05 and a one year high of $118.81. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.69%.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.