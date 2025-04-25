Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Invests $204,000 in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 83,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 15,789 shares during the period.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

KRBN opened at $27.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.58. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $35.88.

About KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

