Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IUSG. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,339,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,667,000 after buying an additional 76,917 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

IUSG stock opened at $127.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.99. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $108.91 and a 12 month high of $146.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.1767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

