Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,692 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 472.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,801 shares during the period. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $5.25 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ACRE opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.71.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Commercial Real Estate

In related news, VP Anton Feingold sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $43,253.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,084.80. The trade was a 8.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

