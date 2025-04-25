Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 138.10% and a net margin of 14.35%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Up 2.8 %

KCDMY opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1246 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.

