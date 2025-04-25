Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Price Target to $90.00

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on QCRH. Raymond James reduced their target price on QCR from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on QCR from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get QCR alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QCR

QCR Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $65.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.81. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $96.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $76.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.01 million. QCR had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QCR will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicole A. Lee bought 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.47 per share, with a total value of $85,846.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,602.07. This represents a 139.01 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James D. Klein sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.40, for a total value of $46,242.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,415.20. This trade represents a 59.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QCR

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of QCR by 809.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,474,000 after buying an additional 82,497 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of QCR by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 195,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,732,000 after acquiring an additional 54,161 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 176,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 51,240 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in QCR in the fourth quarter worth $3,979,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in QCR in the 4th quarter valued at $3,755,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.