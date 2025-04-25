JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FROG has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JFrog from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

Get JFrog alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FROG

JFrog Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $33.23 on Thursday. JFrog has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.44. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 0.98.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.16 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. On average, analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $75,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,895. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 75,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,647,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 582,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,383,790. This trade represents a 11.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,104 shares of company stock worth $15,084,429 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,878,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,554,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,996,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after acquiring an additional 965,912 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,446,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,000 after acquiring an additional 797,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,322,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.