Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 184.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,713,000 after acquiring an additional 115,102 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,003 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,142,000 after purchasing an additional 97,589 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 501.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,800,000 after buying an additional 93,422 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $11,373,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,517 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,801,000 after buying an additional 83,807 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,487,991.25. This trade represents a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Robert Iannone sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $332,599.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,020,342.61. The trade was a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,736 shares of company stock worth $4,023,305 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 price target (up from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $108.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $95.49 and a 52-week high of $148.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

