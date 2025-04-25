Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Acquired by Miller Value Partners LLC

Miller Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the quarter. Jackson Financial comprises 5.1% of Miller Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Miller Value Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Jackson Financial worth $11,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jackson Financial

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $591,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,852.68. This trade represents a 7.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Donald Smith sold 20,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,432,598.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,093,726.96. This represents a 15.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Jackson Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $118.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

Jackson Financial Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $115.22. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.68.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.95%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

