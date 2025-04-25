Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Jabil by 70,781.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,535 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,533,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $796,220,000 after acquiring an additional 416,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,024,000 after buying an additional 34,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Jabil by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,187,000 after acquiring an additional 288,806 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $218,430,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total value of $2,631,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,730,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,624,059.52. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total transaction of $551,718.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,283. This represents a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Up 5.5 %

Jabil stock opened at $146.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.83. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $174.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.50.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

