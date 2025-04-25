iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $57,303,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 715.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,118,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 560.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,180,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,050 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 285,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 227,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,270,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

