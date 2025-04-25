iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.21, but opened at $40.31. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $40.49, with a volume of 203,123 shares.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.43.

Get iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RING. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 76,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 42,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,052,000.

About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.