iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 137.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $151,283,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,979,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,466 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,969,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,401,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,665,000 after purchasing an additional 179,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,302,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,053,000 after purchasing an additional 393,630 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $51.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.95 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

