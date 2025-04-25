iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,718 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 1.59% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 30,574.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 109,762 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 140,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $621,000. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $461,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $424,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

IBMN stock opened at $26.70 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $26.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.66.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

