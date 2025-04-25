iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Pine Ridge Advisers LLC

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.1% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $79,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $549.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $560.47 and its 200-day moving average is $584.09. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $554.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

