IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,879 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P owned 0.09% of IQVIA worth $30,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $263.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.50.

IQVIA Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $150.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.97 and a 12-month high of $252.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.