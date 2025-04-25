Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 168,780 Shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 2,881.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,780 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 1.01% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $10,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMOM. AWM Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMOM opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.77. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $62.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.06.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

