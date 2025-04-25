Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $9.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,436 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,965,000 after buying an additional 182,168 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Europe ETF by 305.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 171,836 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,813,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,287,000. Finally, Ridgeline Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,287,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

IEV opened at $59.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.67. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $51.30 and a twelve month high of $60.79.

About iShares Europe ETF

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

