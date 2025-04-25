Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $12.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,597 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $12,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 744.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 35,076 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 234,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 680,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,507,000 after purchasing an additional 50,214 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IFRA stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day moving average is $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $51.99.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

