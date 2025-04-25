Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $10.79 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in International Business Machines by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $229.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $162.62 and a 52-week high of $266.45.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Oppenheimer began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.41.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

