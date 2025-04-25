Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,457 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 1.16% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $13,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,625,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,718,000 after purchasing an additional 141,387 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 800,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after buying an additional 13,614 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 568,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,345,000 after buying an additional 8,479 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 481,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,495,000 after acquiring an additional 61,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SMLF opened at $60.60 on Friday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $53.39 and a 1-year high of $74.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

