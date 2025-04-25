Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 12,551 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,551 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 15.59% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF worth $11,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. Entrewealth LLC acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,207,000. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 668,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,792,000 after buying an additional 23,624 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYC opened at $36.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.54 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.00. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $40.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average of $37.56.

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (SPYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds that provides exposure to the S&P 500 with a systematic options overlay strategy. The overlay strategy seeks to enhance upside potential and hedge downside risk.

