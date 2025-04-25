Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,409 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 9,893.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,047,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,140 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $214,542,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,236,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,719 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 1,715.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,164,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,870,000 after purchasing an additional 819,640 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.48. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

