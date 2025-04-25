IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 618 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth $1,160,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 83.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,674,000 after acquiring an additional 65,448 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 130.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 51,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $2,740,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,973.12. This trade represents a 25.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,232.32. This represents a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,618 shares of company stock worth $10,974,536 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ELF opened at $60.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.90. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $219.77.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELF. DA Davidson lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $127.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

